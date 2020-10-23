Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. Here’s where to drop off old drugs

“Addiction isn’t an individual problem or a character flaw, it’s a disease — a disease that all too often starts in the family medicine cabinet,” Brown said. “That’s why this DEA-sponsored Drug Take Back Day is so important in Ohio. Now more than ever, as drug overdoses have increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all prescription medications — especially addictive opioid painkillers — should be disposed of safely to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.”

In October 2019, Americans turned in more than 882,900 pounds of prescription drugs on Drug Take Back Day, the DEA said.

Dayton

The Dayton Police Department will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Only pills or patches can be accepted, no needles or sharps can be taken.

Daytonians can drop off old medicines at the City of Dayton Safety Building located at 335 W. Third St., Central Patrol Operations Division at 248 Salem Ave., East Patrol Operations Division North at 417 East Helena St., East Patrol Operations Division South at 2721 Wayne Ave. and the West Patrol Operations Division at 951 Washington St.

All five of those locations will be accepting drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., no questions asked, the city said in a press release.

Other Montgomery County locations

The Kettering, Centerville and Miami Twp. police departments will also be open to take back unwanted drugs.

The Kettering Police Department lobby, at 3600 Shroyer Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday to receive unwanted prescription drugs.

The Centerville Police Department will be taking drugs in the front parking lot, at 155 W. Spring Valley Road.

The Miami Twp. Police Department will be accepting unwanted prescription medicines at that same time at the police department building at 2660 Lyons Road.

Greene County

Fairborn Police Department at 70 W. Hebble Drive, Beavercreek Police Department at 1388 Research Blvd., Sugarcreek Police Department at 4398 Clyo Road, Cedarville Police Department at 14 E. Xenia Ave. and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 105 E. Market St. will be available Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive unneeded prescription or over-the-counter medicines.

There will be officers or deputies at each location assisted by students at the Greene County Career Center’s Criminal Justice Academy, according to a media release from the Greene County Sheriff’s office.

“The importance of getting these drugs out of peoples' homes and properly disposed of is imperative,” Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said in the media release.

The sheriff’s office also said turning old medications in this way keeps them out of landfills or flushing them down the toilet, where they can seep into the local water supply, creeks and rivers.

Warren County

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Drug Task Force, Mason Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will accept pills and patches for disposal at the Kroger located at 5100 Terra Firma Drive in Mason. A similar event is scheduled at the same time at the Clearcreek Twp. Government Center, 7593 Bunnell Road.