Shooting at Springfield hotel under investigation after victim arrives at hospital

Crews are investigating a shooting at the Quality Inn and Conference Center that occurred some time this afternoon. Initial reports showed that a victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, claiming he had been shot at the hotel, located at 383 East Leffel Lane in Springfield.
The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
Our reporter on the scene said that detectives and evidence collection teams have the back parking lot of the hotel blocked off with police tape and have been entering the hotel through the back entrance.
There is no word on whether any persons of interest have been arrested.