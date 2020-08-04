Showing what’s special about Centerville can make you a contest winner

Photo entries should be tagged #ILoveCenterville on social media. If contestants want to make sure someone sees their post, they can email a link to information@centervilleohio.gov, according to the city.

Some of the rules, according to the city, include:

•The deadline to enter is Aug. 30, but it will run through Sept. 30.

•Contestants can live anywhere, but the photos must be taken within the city of Centerville.

•City employees and their families may post and tag photos, but they are not eligible to win.

•Entries can be posted with the hashtag #ILoveCenterville on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

•Winners will be asked to sign a photo release prior to receiving their award.

•The contest is open to all ages, but a parent or guardian must sign permission for anyone under 18 years old to be named a winner.

Other contest rules can be found at https://bit.ly/331Cxa0.