Six people transported to hospital after crash in Darke County

Four adults and two children were transported to the hospital after a crash on US Route 127, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office reported. One man was transported by Careflight.
Initial investigation showed that a 2018 white Dodge Caravan, driven by Christopher Teachout, 35, of Jackson, Michigan was traveling north on US 127 and began to turn west into a business drive. A semitrailer stopped behind Teachout as he started to turn. Three motorcycles, also northbound on US 127, attempted to pass the semitrailer and Teachout’s vehicle. Two motorcycles struck Teachout’s vehicle as he turned, the release stated.
Those motorcycles were a 2019 Gray Harley Davidson Road Glide driven by Richard Spence, 64, of Somerville, Ohio, and a 2020 Red Harley Davidson Road Glide driven by Jason Gravelle, 40, of Cincinnati, Ohio, the release said.
The third motorcycle, a 2006 Black Harley Davidson FLHX driven by Michael Willhite, 43, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, struck Gravelle’s motorcycle as Gravelle’s motorcycle was beginning to lay down. Willhite was unable to maintain control and his motorcycle was laid down as well. The semi was not struck during the crash and was not on scene when first responders showed up, the release said.
Teachout, Samantha Raschke, 36, of Jackson Michigan, a juvenile passenger and an infant passenger, all in the minivan, were transported to Coldwater Hospital. Spence was also transported to Coldwater Hospital. Gravelle was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via Careflight and Whillhite was treated on the scene and was not transported. All injuries were non-live threatening, the release stated.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Northstar Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue, Osgood Rescue, Versailles Rescue and Miami Valley Careflight responded to the crash. The crash is under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on November 7, the release said.