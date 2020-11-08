Six people transported to hospital after crash in Darke County

Initial investigation showed that a 2018 white Dodge Caravan, driven by Christopher Teachout, 35, of Jackson, Michigan was traveling north on US 127 and began to turn west into a business drive. A semitrailer stopped behind Teachout as he started to turn. Three motorcycles, also northbound on US 127, attempted to pass the semitrailer and Teachout’s vehicle. Two motorcycles struck Teachout’s vehicle as he turned, the release stated.

Those motorcycles were a 2019 Gray Harley Davidson Road Glide driven by Richard Spence, 64, of Somerville, Ohio, and a 2020 Red Harley Davidson Road Glide driven by Jason Gravelle, 40, of Cincinnati, Ohio, the release said.