Small fire at area mall under investigation

A fire that occurred in a family restroom Tuesday night at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek is under investigation.
No one was injured and there was only smoke damage to the bathroom, said Randy Grogean, Beavercreek Twp. fire marshal.
Grogean said the fire was in the family bathroom on the upper level of the mall, near the entrance to the food court.
“The sprinkler activated and kept the fire suppressed until fire crews arrived,” Grogean said.
Grogean said the security at the Mall at Fairfield Commons “did a good job” evacuating people from the mall when the fire started.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation.