Sportmix pet food recalled after fungal toxin reportedly kills dogs

The affected pet food was distributed to online stores and retailers across the country. Recalled lot codes are as follows:

50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2

44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3

50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

15# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

The USFDA said retailers and distributors should immediately pull recalled lots from their inventory and shelves, and are encouraged to contact customers who purchased the recalled pet food if they have the means to do so.

Pet owners should not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals. Instead the USFDA says to destroy it in a way that children, pets and wildlife can’t access it, then wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers.

Anyone with questions can call Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-474-4163, ext. 455 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Central Time Monday-Friday, or by email at info@midwesternpetfoods.com.