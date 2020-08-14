Sports training business wants to build new location in Miami Twp.

Miami Twp. trustees are slated to decide Tuesday on rezoning a property that would be home to a new sports exercise and training facility, one that is expected to help fuel future development.
A zoning change from agricultural to a special planned unit development is required for 22.35 acres along Wood Road just south of Jane Chance Elementary to allow for construction of a new 10,000-square foot location for Renegade Warehouse.
The business, launched by Miamisburg High School graduate and former NFL player Matt Muncy in a 2,915-square-foot West Carrollton facility in 2010, moved to a 12,000-square-foot facility on South Alex Road in that city in 2013 to accommodate growth.
Business is spread out throughout the day, starting at 6 a.m. and concluding by 8 p.m., Muncy told the township’s zoning commission during its regularly scheduled Aug. 11 meeting.
“It’s really not what you would think of as a normal gym, an LA Fitness or a Planet Fitness or anything like that,” he said. “It’s all appointment-based, group training sessions I really wouldn’t imagine there would be any high traffic or time there would a ton of people going in and out of there. The evening would probably be more busy than the morning crowd."
The site under consideration for rezoning contains five lots, one of which is a 2-acre property on which Renegade Warehouse would be built. Three of the other lots contain Miami Valley Fire District Station 51, a township Public Works Facility, and a public access road.
The remaining lot, a 5.8-acre property, is not planned for any development at this time, according to township officials.
Residents who attended Tuesday’s Miami Twp. Zoning Commission via online conference platform Zoom, raised concerns over their lives and their property values being adversely affected by future development on Lot 5, which they said might generate unwanted excessive noise, traffic and lighting.
The commissions members voted to recommend rezoning with the stipulation that Lot 5 be limited to park use only, that Crains Run HOA has first right of refusal for the purchase of Lot 5 and maintain as park/open space and that the board of trustees will negotiate with Miamisburg City Schools to address challenges related to sport field parking along a private drive on one of the lots.
Renegade Warehouse and the township reached a purchase agreement for the site earlier this year. Muncy said the new facility will include much improved amenities with outdoor space, as well. He said he hopes to have the new facility operating by next spring or summer.
The land is part of the Austin Center Joint Economic Development District, an income tax-sharing area the township has with Miamisburg and Springboro.