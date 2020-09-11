Springboro, Miamisburg football game canceled after athlete tests positive for coronavirus

Miamisburg City Schools canceled tonight’s football game against Springboro after a Springboro High School athlete tested positive for coronaviurs.
Both schools are working to reschedule the game and will announce details as soon as a new date is set, according Springboro Schools.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and appreciate your continued support of our student-athletes, as well as your patience and flexibility throughout these difficult circumstances,” read a statement from Austin Rhoads, Springboro athletic director.
The Springboro junior varsity football game at CareFlight Field at Watkins Stadium Saturday is also canceled. However, the freshman football game at Springboro on Saturday at noon has not been canceled.
The freshman team practices separate from the varsity and JV teams.
Springboro can refund tickets at the athletic office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Tickets can also be exchanged for the away game at Springfield on Sept. 25. Anyone with questions about reimbursements can contact Kyle Longworth at klongworth@springboro.org.