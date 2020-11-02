STEM minority outreach unites AFRL, WSU in new effort

Ohio State will “co-lead” the new effort with Wright State, North Carolina A&T State University, and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a release on Ohio State’s web site says.

The six-year, $40 million project, funded by AFRL, will include summer internships for minority engineering students, access to specialized research equipment and laboratory space at AFRL, Ohio State and Wright State, and support for projects to be determined by collaborating with historically black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions, Ohio State said.