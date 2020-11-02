STEM minority outreach unites AFRL, WSU in new effort

A national effort to boost minority representation in STEM careers is uniting the Air Force Research Lab, Wright State University and others, Ohio State University is saying.
Ohio State will “co-lead” the new effort with Wright State, North Carolina A&T State University, and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a release on Ohio State’s web site says.
The six-year, $40 million project, funded by AFRL, will include summer internships for minority engineering students, access to specialized research equipment and laboratory space at AFRL, Ohio State and Wright State, and support for projects to be determined by collaborating with historically black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions, Ohio State said.
Ohio State will also work with minority institutions in developing technical proposals for research funding and will work to create infrastructure that encourages diversity in Air Force hiring, the university said.
Questions were sent to AFRL and Wright State about the effort.
“This funding provides an exciting opportunity for Ohio State to partner with minority institutions from across the nation to develop creative approaches to cultivating a prepared, diverse research workforce for the next generation of scientists for the U.S. Air Force,” Morley Stone, senior vice president of research at Ohio State, said in an announcement on Ohio State’s web site.
Ohio State also partnered with Wright State to create a summer program for these students, according to the former university.
The idea is to provide students with access to the AFRL while they are in Columbus or Dayton attending classes or training, as Ohio State described the project.