Suspect admitted to shooting, killing Dayton teen, court records say

A Dayton man facing murder charges in the death of a 17-year-old boy admitted to shooting and killing him, according to court records.
Shaquonne Carlell McCurty is facing two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability in the death of Jadorian Glass, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 17, police responded to the 4500 block of Germantown Pike after multiple people reported a shooting.
One woman told 911 dispatchers that her son was shot outside, but did not know who shot him.
“My son’s not breathing … Come get my baby. … They shot him in his head,” she said. “Please help my baby, get here now.”
Through interviews, detectives determined that the shooter could be McCurty. Police found him on Wednesday on Germantown Pike Wednesday and interviewed him.
“Mr. McCurty was interviewed and confessed to shooting and killing Mr. Glass,” a detective wrote in a court affidavit.
McCurty was arrested and booking into the Montgomery County Jail.
During the investigation police asked the public to come forward if they had any information in Glass’ death.
“The community’s assistance was requested and the response received aided in furthering this investigation,” said Lt. Jason Hall