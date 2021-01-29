Suspect admitted to shooting, killing Dayton teen, court records say

Dayton police are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 17-year-old Jadorian Glass. He died following a shooting on Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Photo courtesy of Dayton Police Department.

Through interviews, detectives determined that the shooter could be McCurty. Police found him on Wednesday on Germantown Pike Wednesday and interviewed him.

“Mr. McCurty was interviewed and confessed to shooting and killing Mr. Glass,” a detective wrote in a court affidavit.

McCurty was arrested and booking into the Montgomery County Jail.

During the investigation police asked the public to come forward if they had any information in Glass’ death.

“The community’s assistance was requested and the response received aided in furthering this investigation,” said Lt. Jason Hall