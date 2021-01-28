Suspect in custody in Dayton teen’s murder

Police did not identify the man arrested, but according to Miami Valley Jail booking records, Dayton officers arrested Shaquonne Carlell McCurty, 24, in the 4700 block of Germatnown Pike Wednesday.

He is being held on preliminary murder, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability charges.

He has not been formally charged at this time.

Just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 19, police responded to the 4500 block of Germantown Pike after multiple callers reported the shooting.

Shaquonne McCurty. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

One caller identified herself as the boy’s mother.

“My son’s not breathing … Come get my baby. … They shot him in his head,” she told a 911 dispatcher. “Please help my baby, get here now.”

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.