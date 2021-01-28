Suspect in custody in Dayton teen’s murder

A 24-year-old man is in custody on a preliminary murder charge in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Germantown Pike earlier this month.
Dayton police found the man, who had been identified as a person of interest in the death of Jadorian Glass, Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.
Homicide detectives interviewed the man and then booked him into the Montgomery County Jail.
“The community’s assistance was requested and the response received aided in furthering this investigation,” said Lt. Jason Hall. “The details of this investigation will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office tomorrow for consideration of formal charges.”
Police did not identify the man arrested, but according to Miami Valley Jail booking records, Dayton officers arrested Shaquonne Carlell McCurty, 24, in the 4700 block of Germatnown Pike Wednesday.
He is being held on preliminary murder, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability charges.
He has not been formally charged at this time.
Just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 19, police responded to the 4500 block of Germantown Pike after multiple callers reported the shooting.
One caller identified herself as the boy’s mother.
“My son’s not breathing … Come get my baby. … They shot him in his head,” she told a 911 dispatcher. “Please help my baby, get here now.”
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.