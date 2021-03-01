X

Tell us how race affects your health care

Donald Christon, 74, receives the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Grace United Methodist Church. The Kettering Health Network held the vaccine clinic at the church. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News | 32 minutes ago
By Jordan Laird

Health statistics are some of the clearest indicators of the toll of racism.

Black babies die at a rate more than double that of white babies in Montgomery County and across Ohio.

Black men in Montgomery County have an average life expectancy of 65.5 years, according to the 2019 Community Health Assessment by Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County. In comparison, white men typically live 71.6 years and white women 78 years.

As part of our Path Forward: Race and Equity project, the Dayton Daily News is seeking community input on how race impacts your medical care to guide our reporting. Please answer the questions below and the answers will be included in a future story.

