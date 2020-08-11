The rest of concerts at Rose Music Center canceled: How to get a refund

The rest of the concerts that were to be held at the Rose Music Center have been moved to 2021, the city of Huber Heights announced.
Huber Heights City Manager Rob Schommer announced that there will be no concerts at the Rose this summer and the remaining shows that had not been canceled have been moved to next year because of the coronavirus.
There had previously been about 30 concerts scheduled for 2020, Schommer said.
“I know this is a surprise,” Schommer said at the remote city council meeting on Monday evening.
The city had been holding out hope that there would be a concert season. As the Fraze in Kettering announced it would not have a concert season, Huber Heights waited in the hopes that Gov. Mike DeWine would lift restrictions on large gatherings.
“We just have to wait until next year,” Schommer said. “We hope 2021 will be a productive year for music industry.”
The Rose issued a new refund policy for its guests in May. Ticket holders who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically get a refund for canceled events or have 30 days to opt in to receiving a 150% credit to use toward buying future tickets.
Tickets purchased for a show that has been rescheduled will automatically be valid for the new date, unless the ticket holder wants to get a refund for that rescheduled show at least 30 days before the new date.
In 2019, the concert venue had a record number of shows and nearly $1.1 million for Huber Heights. Schommer said that the loss of revenue this year won’t impact the city.
“This set back is more of a quality of life issue, people not being able to get out and enjoy the facility,” Schommer said.
The Rose Music Center, located along Interstate 70, has made a profit year-over-year since it opened in 2015, city data shows. In 2019, the Rose brought in more than $6.5 million in ticket revenue.
The Rose has held 171 shows since opening and sold nearly 500,000 tickets.
Construction on the music center started in 2013. The Rose can hold 4,200 concert-goers.