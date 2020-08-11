The rest of concerts at Rose Music Center canceled: How to get a refund

“We just have to wait until next year,” Schommer said. “We hope 2021 will be a productive year for music industry.”

The Rose issued a new refund policy for its guests in May. Ticket holders who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically get a refund for canceled events or have 30 days to opt in to receiving a 150% credit to use toward buying future tickets.

Tickets purchased for a show that has been rescheduled will automatically be valid for the new date, unless the ticket holder wants to get a refund for that rescheduled show at least 30 days before the new date.

In 2019, the concert venue had a record number of shows and nearly $1.1 million for Huber Heights. Schommer said that the loss of revenue this year won’t impact the city.

“This set back is more of a quality of life issue, people not being able to get out and enjoy the facility,” Schommer said.

The Rose Music Center, located along Interstate 70, has made a profit year-over-year since it opened in 2015, city data shows. In 2019, the Rose brought in more than $6.5 million in ticket revenue.

The Rose has held 171 shows since opening and sold nearly 500,000 tickets.

Construction on the music center started in 2013. The Rose can hold 4,200 concert-goers.