Threat prompts lockdown at Preble Shawnee schools

Local News | 48 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Preble Shawnee schools are on lockdown after a threat was reported at the junior high and high school Tuesday, according to a safety alert posted to the district’s website.

The threat was reportedly made by someone from outside the school.

All Preble Shawnee Schools are on lockdown, meaning no one is permitted to enter or leave the facility until further notice," the alert read. “Everyone is safe in the building.”

The school resource officer and Preble County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threat.

We will update this story as more information is available.

