Three Greene County schools change plans due to COVID issues

“What we do in our personal time can and will impact our ability moving forward to stay open as a school district,” Fairborn officials said.

Beavercreek changes

The Beavercreek school district moved its high school and Ferguson Hall, the freshman-only school, to fully remote learning this week. Other schools in the district remain five days a week in-person.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Paul Otten said the move was due to “student and staff absences related to COVID-19” as spread of the virus increases statewide and locally.

Last Friday, Beavercreek High School had six COVID-positive students and three infected staff, according to data posted on the district website. More than 100 students were in quarantine. Ferguson Hall had two positive staff cases at the time. District-wide, Beavercreek had 13 staff COVID cases and 27 staff quarantines.

“Our ability to deliver this highly desired (in-person) model has largely been dependent on our ability to provide adequate staffing,” Otten said. “Filling vacancies in our buildings has been an increasing struggle as our sub pool has been exhausted.”

Beavercreek’s schedule calls for the district to have the entire Thanksgiving week off as a fall break. Otten’s letter said the district “anticipates both buildings returning to traditional in-person learning” on Nov. 30.

All Beavercreek schools started the year in-person five days a week, then did a hybrid model for two weeks in late October, then returned to fully in-person Nov. 2.

Greeneview adjusts

The Greeneview school district moved its middle school to fully online learning Tuesday and will continue that model for the rest of the week due to COVID-related staffing shortages. District officials said a decision about next Monday and Tuesday, the last two days before Thanksgiving break, will be made by the end of the week.

Greeneview’s high school and elementary school remain in-person 5 days a week.