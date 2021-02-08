Trotwood chief: No body cameras in deadly officer-involved shooting

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson gave a press briefing Monday afternoon following a Friday night shooting when officers killed a 25-year-old Trotwood man.
Wilson said three officers are on administrative leave for their involvement in the shooting of Andrew Hogan.
Trotwood officers do not wear body cameras. The cost has been prohibitive for the department, but the chief said getting his officers equipped with body cameras is a priority.
“I would like to send my condolences to the Hogan family. My heart and prayers go out to them as they deal with this tragic event,” Wilson said.
Police were called around 10:15 p.m. Friday on a shoplifting complaint to the Speedway gas station at 5010 Olive Road. The suspect left before police arrived and was headed west on Shiloh Springs Road. Officers found the suspect, later identified as Hogan, about a block away near Kensington Apartment Complex, according to a release from the department.
Wilson said Hogan struck one of the officers during the incident and that officers used pepper spray on Hogan.
Hogan also reportedly refused to follow orders before fleeing to the 700 block of Kelford Place.
While waiting for additional units to respond, Hogan left an apartment with a knife in his hand and was fatally shot.
After the shooting, Wilson said “officers immediately rendered first aid and called for rescue personnel.”
Wilson said police recovered the knife reportedly used by the suspect.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation and a special prosecutor also has been assigned to the case.