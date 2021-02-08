Trotwood chief: No body cameras in deadly officer-involved shooting

Wilson said Hogan struck one of the officers during the incident and that officers used pepper spray on Hogan.

Hogan also reportedly refused to follow orders before fleeing to the 700 block of Kelford Place.

While waiting for additional units to respond, Hogan left an apartment with a knife in his hand and was fatally shot.

After the shooting, Wilson said “officers immediately rendered first aid and called for rescue personnel.”

Wilson said police recovered the knife reportedly used by the suspect.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation and a special prosecutor also has been assigned to the case.