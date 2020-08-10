Trotwood will have census station at Home Depot

There will be a station Tuesday to fill out the 2020 Census at the Trotwood Home Depot.
People will be able to fill out the 2020 Census from 1 to 4 p.m. at 5200 Salem Ave. The census station will be in conjunction with the Montgomery County Public Health mask distribution.
Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau said it will end the 2020 Census count on Sept. 30, about a month earlier than previously announced.
Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald previously said that having less time to count the community “is not very good news for any community.”
“The more time, the better,” McDonald said, “especially in a community like ours where we’ve got citizens outside the community who are coming back. We need that additional time to reach them and get a complete count.”
The census station will allow those without a Wi-Fi connection to fill out the 2020 Census, a statement from the city said.