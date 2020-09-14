Troy schools have 3 COVID cases; superintendent calls it ‘inevitable’

Two Troy City Schools staff members and one student have tested positive for COVID-19 “in recent days,” school officials said Monday, as the district began its second week of classes.
Superintendent Chris Piper said now that students and staff members are back to in-person classes, “it is inevitable” that some may test positive for COVID-19.
“We will continue to do everything we can to keep our students and staff safe, including social distancing, face mask requirements and proper cleaning procedures,” Piper said. “However, it is not possible to ensure social distancing at all times when all students are in school.”
Piper said contact tracing is occurring and “people will be notified when they need to be quarantined” if they were exposed to someone who has tested positive. He did not say how many students or staff have been instructed to quarantine as a result of these three cases.
Troy is one of many school districts that offered families a choice between in-person classes or a fully online approach.
Piper said the school district will continue to notify families any time a student or staff member “in a school, in a classroom, on a bus or on a team” tests positive for COVID-19.
“If Miami County Public Health determines that any student or staff member has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, they will be notified directly,” he said.