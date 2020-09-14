Troy schools have 3 COVID cases; superintendent calls it ‘inevitable’

Superintendent Chris Piper said now that students and staff members are back to in-person classes, “it is inevitable” that some may test positive for COVID-19.

“We will continue to do everything we can to keep our students and staff safe, including social distancing, face mask requirements and proper cleaning procedures,” Piper said. “However, it is not possible to ensure social distancing at all times when all students are in school.”