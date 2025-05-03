Truck crashes into C.J. Brown Lake near Springfield

OSHP said a pickup truck traveled north on Buck Creek Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and entered the reservoir.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by a friend.

Alcohol impairment is suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation by the patrol.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Moorefield Twp. Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

The Buck Creek boat launch will remain closed throughout this morning while efforts to recover the vehicle from the water are underway.