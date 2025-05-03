Breaking: Macy’s store at Dayton Mall to close

Truck crashes into C.J. Brown Lake near Springfield

54 minutes ago
A person was injured after a vehicle crashed Friday night into C.J. Brown Lake in Clark County.

Crews responded to reports of a vehicle in the water around 11 p.m. at the reservoir, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said a pickup truck traveled north on Buck Creek Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and entered the reservoir.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by a friend.

Alcohol impairment is suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation by the patrol.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Moorefield Twp. Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

The Buck Creek boat launch will remain closed throughout this morning while efforts to recover the vehicle from the water are underway.

