JUST IN: Two dead after truck crashes head-on into vehicle in Preble County

Two people are dead after a truck collided Saturday with a vehicle on Mann Road near Gasper Twp. in Preble County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Edward L. Stoffregen, 74, of Sommerville was traveling northbound on US 127 when he approached traffic planning to turn west on Mann Road. Stoffregen failed to maintain proper distance and traveled left of center to avoid striking traffic. He struck a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by Katrina Potter, 39, of Eaton head-on, the OSHP said in a release.
The crash occurred around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.
Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. Potter had two children in the vehicle with her, both of which were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by helicopter. The release states that they are both in stable condition. The release stated that alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be factors in the crash.
The Ohio Highway Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, MedFlight, CareFlight, Gasper Township Fire/EMS, the Preble County Coroner, and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The crash is still under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.