Two test positive for COVID-19 at Northmont

By India Duke

Northmont City Schools announced Tuesday that an employee and a student have tested positive for coronavirus, the first cases in the district since the school year started.

The student is taking classes remotely and hasn’t been to any of the district’s buildings. Those that have been in contact with the staff member have been notified by the district and the health department has been contacted, according tot he district.

The district said “areas where the employee was working have been sanitized according to guidelines from Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County.”

