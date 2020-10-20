UD announces new virtual anatomy teaching table to support remote students

The University of Dayton has announced the addition of a new piece of teaching equipment to help support medical and sport science students learning remotely: a 3D virtual anatomy visualization and virtual dissection system called the Anatomage Table.
According to the university, the table is the size of a human body and allows students to examine, study and dissect 3D structures as if it were an actual cadaver in a lab, and includes CT and MRI software.
Kim Ritterhoff, human anatomy and human dissection lecturer in UD’s School of Education and Health Sciences, said, “A lot of graduate clinical programs are adopting similar technology, so our undergraduate students will have the experience of using this technology before starting advanced coursework.”
The university said that the addition of the table was possible in part due to a gift from alumni David and Norma McCarthy, who graduated UD in 1971.