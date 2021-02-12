US, Ohio hotel and travel industry faces worst era in decades

Hotels will add 200,000 direct operations jobs this year, but will remain nearly half a million jobs below the industry’s pre-pandemic employment level of 2.3 million employees, according to the AHLA’s “state of the industry” report for 2021.

In Ohio, job losses peaked in April during government-mandated pandemic shutdowns, when Ohio’s travel and hospitality lost 51% of its jobs, displacing 289,100 Ohioans, according to the Ohio Travel Association.

The job losses experienced in 2020 are a result of a loss of more than $12.8 billion in business revenue last year, the state association said, citing Tourism Economics data.

“Performance venues are only permitted the lesser of 15 percent capacity or 300 people, while meetings and conventions are limited by a state-mandated cap, regardless of venue size and their ability to implement social distancing measures,” the association said in a release.

“The current limitations on our business are still leading to cancellations and the inability to book business well into the future,” said Joe Savarise, executive director of the Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association.

AHLA’s Rogers agrees: “Those capacity limits are very frustrating.”

If precautions are honored — the wearing of face coverings and the maintenance of social distancing — staying at a hotel is no more perilous than staying at one’s home, Rogers said.

The first half of 2021 will probably be the worst period of financial pain for the industry, even worse than 2020, Rogers predicted.

But he expects a gradual improvement in the latter half the of the year, although 2019′s revenue numbers will not be matched for some time.

“We were the worst and first. And we’ll be the last to come out of it,” Rogers said.

Prior to the pandemic, Ohio’s travel and hospitality employment enjoyed 20% job growth over the last 10 years, outpacing the overall job growth in Ohio of 11 percent, the Ohio Travel Association said.

According to the state association, tax revenue generated through traveler spending has also taken a hit, with $378 million lost state tax revenues, $223 million in lost local tax revenues and $808 in lost federal tax revenues, again with Tourism Economics data being cited.

But daylight may be ahead, Rogers believes.

“If you were ever going to plan a trip, given the prices of airlines and the prices of hotels right now, this would be the best time,” he said. “So if you’re looking forward to your summer vacation, lock that in now.”

He added: “Once we make it out of this, we’ll be in a great position moving forward.”