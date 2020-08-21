X

WATCH: Trooper chases truck that later hits Huber Heights cruiser

Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

A man who crashed into a Huber Heights police cruiser was also involved in a chase with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Clark County earlier that day.

Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

By Kristen Spicker

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video of a pickup truck fleeing a traffic stop in Clark County before it later hit a Huber Heights police cruiser.

Around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper attempted to pull over a white truck driven by Michael J. Geletzke, 50, of Corning, Ohio, on the left should of I-70 west near state Route 72 in Clark County, according to OSHP records.

Video shows the truck slightly swerving on the shoulder, almost hitting cable barriers and driving on rumble strips sometimes. After a few minutes, the truck accelerates and the trooper continues the pursuit.

The chase was eventually called off near mile marker 42 due to public safety concerns, according to OSHP.

A Huber Heights police officer was injured when it was struck during a pursuit involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol on westbound Interstate 70 on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Geletzke reportedly continued west on the highway, later hitting the Huber Heights cruiser.

A police officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

Geletzke was arrested and booked on preliminary aggravated vehicular assault and drug possession charges.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the incident, according to patrol.

