WATCH: Trooper chases truck that later hits Huber Heights cruiser

Around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper attempted to pull over a white truck driven by Michael J. Geletzke, 50, of Corning, Ohio, on the left should of I-70 west near state Route 72 in Clark County, according to OSHP records.

Video shows the truck slightly swerving on the shoulder, almost hitting cable barriers and driving on rumble strips sometimes. After a few minutes, the truck accelerates and the trooper continues the pursuit.