Driver in pursuit hits back of Huber Heights cruiser on I-70

A trooper was trying to stop a motorist on Interstate 70 when the vehicle crashed into the back of a Huber Heights police cruiser.
The crash happened just before 2:45 p.m., near the Bridgewater Road overpass, on the left shoulder of westbound I-70, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
The Huber Heights police officer was injured in the crash, according to initial reports.
Traffic was backed up for miles, past the Ohio 201 exchange, and was going to cost drivers an extra 30 minutes travel time, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map.
We have a crew on the way and are working to get information.