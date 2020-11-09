West Carrollton switches to remote learning due to ‘rapid increase’ in quarantining students, staff

West Carrollton School District will move to a fully remote learning setting starting Tuesday “due to the rapid increase in the number of staff and students quarantining under COVID-19 restrictions.”
The remote learning will continue through Nov. 29, the district announced this afternoon. Students are scheduled to return to school Nov. 30.
West Carrollton schools staff has been monitoring COVID-19 cases locally since the district returned to school last month, Superintendent Andrea Townsend told this news outlet.
“We have been concerned with the sharp increase in cases within our county,” Townsend said. “To ensure our student and staff safety, we felt it was best to return to remote learning until after the break. We will continue to monitor local cases and determine if further steps need to be taken.”
The district, in a statement, said “a great deal of thought has gone into the decision, and while we want nothing more than to have all students back in our schools every day, we must also carefully consider our responsibility to limit the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community."
The temporary move will see students currently enrolled in the in-person learning option remain at home until after Thanksgiving Break. Those students will use their personal or school issued devices to participate in Google Classroom learning sessions. Students should follow the same schedule they did during the first quarter when all instruction was remote.
Students currently enrolled in the SchoolsPLP remote learning option will continue with their current SchoolsPLP coursework with no changes.
Student meals will be available for daily pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Tuesday and ending Nov. 20. Students will be given a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day. No pre-ordering will be required.
Updates will be posted on the district’s website at www.westcarrolltonschools.com and on Facebook at West Carrollton City Schools.