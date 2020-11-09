West Carrollton switches to remote learning due to ‘rapid increase’ in quarantining students, staff

The temporary move will see students currently enrolled in the in-person learning option remain at home until after Thanksgiving Break. Those students will use their personal or school issued devices to participate in Google Classroom learning sessions. Students should follow the same schedule they did during the first quarter when all instruction was remote.

Students currently enrolled in the SchoolsPLP remote learning option will continue with their current SchoolsPLP coursework with no changes.

Student meals will be available for daily pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Tuesday and ending Nov. 20. Students will be given a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day. No pre-ordering will be required.

Updates will be posted on the district’s website at www.westcarrolltonschools.com and on Facebook at West Carrollton City Schools.