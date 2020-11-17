New senior housing planned for West Carrollton

The sale of a city-owned property is expected to pave the way for a new senior housing development in West Carrollton.
West Carrollton City Council is expected to vote Nov. 24 on a sales agreement with MVAH Partners LLC, for 5.3 acres at 1450 S. Elm St. for $210,000.
The project will include an as-yet-to-be-determined number of rental homes, according to officials.
“We are excited about the prospect of creating new housing opportunities within our community," Mike Lucking, West Carrollton’s economic development director, told the Dayton Daily News. “We hope to create an environment for seniors to live in affordable, quality homes within the city.”
The property is located between Elm Street to the north and Royal Ridge to the south, and between residential properties to the west and commercial properties to the east. West Carrollton acquired it in 2013, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.
The city listed the land in 2019 via a commercial broker it is using to market properties, Lucking said.
MVAH Partners, which has its area office in Butler County’s West Chester Twp., has focused on developing affordable housing options for seniors age 55 and up for nearly 30 years.
Senior housing is a growing need in communities throughout Dayton, according to Pete Schwiegeraht, senior vice president for development for MVAH’s Midwest region.
“Serving seniors and allowing opportunities to age in place is kind of our goal,” Schwiegeraht said.
The project will have an estimated an $11 million build-out cost, Lucking said, something that is “certainly going to inject some investment into the community."
Such a project also would fill a need, he said, allowing the city’s older residents to downsize from single-family homes and remain in the community.
“It’s something that we don’t currently have,” Lucking said.
Being a landlocked community, West Carrollton does not have a great deal of opportunity for new housing development, he said.
“It’s been quite some time since the community’s had any significant housing development, so this is a pretty big deal for us,” Lucking said. “It creates some opportunities. It’s people with disposable incomes (who) spend money on things, so that’s another nice aspect of this.”
MVAH will work with city’s Planning and Community Development Department and Planning Commission to define a Planned Unit Development design for the property and seek rezoning of the property.If rezoning is approved, city officials expects MVAH to break ground in late 2021 or early 2022.