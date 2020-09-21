White House trade director: Trump to talk tough on China in Dayton

The White House’s trade director said President Donald Trump will draw a clear distinction on China policy between himself and former Vice President Joe Biden when Trump takes the stage this afternoon in Dayton.
“Dayton is in many ways Ground Zero on communist China’s economic war against the United States,” said Peter Navarro, director of the Trump administration’s Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. “The primary goal today in Dayton is to draw a very sharp contrast between Joe Biden, who is directly responsible for two of the worst trade deals in American history that devastated Dayton and much of the manufacturing base in Ohio, versus a president in Donald J. Trump, who over the last four years has stood up to China through tough tariffs and sanctions policies.”
Navarro said Ohio was hurt by Biden’s support of the World Trade Organization and his vote in the Senate for the North American Free Trade Agreement, which the Trump Administration replaced.
“It’s going to be important to remind the people of Dayton and the people of Ohio, the damage that Joe Biden caused, with his globalist support for NAFTA and China in the WTO versus Donald Trump, the blue collar president, the working class president, the nationalist president, who wants to make American manufacturing great again,” he said.
Navarro said in a second Trump term, the renegotiated NAFTA deal —the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — will help return the economy to its “pinnacle” where it was earlier this year before the virus spread and decimated employment.
Navarro said America is under siege from China due to its organized cyber hacking, stealing of trade secrets, intellectual property theft, forced technology transfer and dumping goods below cost as well as currency manipulation.
The president’s tariffs on China are a way to reshore manufacturing, he said.
“Made in the USA is the president’s goal,” he said.
Trump is scheduled to meet supporters at 4:30 p.m. today at Wright Bros Aero at the Dayton International Airport and take Air Force One next to Toledo.
Navarro said China also bears responsibility for supplying the U.S. with illicit fentanyl that fueled an opioid crisis.
Without offering details, Navarro said the Trump administration in a second term will also hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic, which he said the Chinese government transmitted from a lab in Wuhan, a claim that remains unsubstantiated.
“We have to have a national conversation about how we can recover those costs. It’s trillions of dollars,” he said.