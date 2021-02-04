Wilberforce University to offer equine residency with Black thoroughbred professional

Greg Harbut’s grandfather, Tom, continued the family’s legacy in horsemanship starting as an exercise rider and working his way up to become general manager of breeding stallion operations for the Henry Guggenheim family. Tom Harbut was the co-owner of a racehorse that was entered into the Kentucky Derby in the 1960s. However, because he was Black, he was not allowed to sit in the grandstand to watch his horse race.

This is Greg Harbut’s first residency, and he hopes to encourage students to follow their dreams and help awaken their entrepreneurial side.

“This is still a prime example about learning to break down barriers and allow your imagination to run wild,” he said. “This will give exposure and the possibility for them to find what they’re passionate about so they can achieve success and then explore it. We all start with one step.”