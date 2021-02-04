Wilberforce University to offer equine residency with Black thoroughbred professional

Wilberforce University is offering a spring semester entrepreneur residency featuring African American equine broker Greg Harbut, president of HarbutBloodstock.
He is a third-generation horseman and one of the owners of thoroughbred Necker Island. Harbut manages breeding stock and will bring knowledge of acquisition, management and net profit to Wilberforce.
He also brings an understanding of being a Black man in the thoroughbred industry.
“I think what I will bring is a practical side as opposed to a theory side,” Harbut said. “The experience of what it is like to be an African American man in a predominantly white industry and the challenges that [students] will have to look forward to face and overcome.”
Harbut’s great-grandfather, Will, was the groom and caretaker of racehorse legend Man o’War.
Greg Harbut’s grandfather, Tom, continued the family’s legacy in horsemanship starting as an exercise rider and working his way up to become general manager of breeding stallion operations for the Henry Guggenheim family. Tom Harbut was the co-owner of a racehorse that was entered into the Kentucky Derby in the 1960s. However, because he was Black, he was not allowed to sit in the grandstand to watch his horse race.
This is Greg Harbut’s first residency, and he hopes to encourage students to follow their dreams and help awaken their entrepreneurial side.
“This is still a prime example about learning to break down barriers and allow your imagination to run wild,” he said. “This will give exposure and the possibility for them to find what they’re passionate about so they can achieve success and then explore it. We all start with one step.”