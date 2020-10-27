Wilmington among the busiest airports in the nation

The Wilmington Air Park was ranked the highest volume airport in Ohio for cargo shipped for the year ending July 2020, making it the 33rd busiest airport in the United States based on pounds of freight transiting the airport, the air park said Tuesday.
According to U.S. Bureau of Transportation statistics, the Wilmington Air Park ranks 33rd nationally out of 780 airports, processing 346 million pounds of freight through the airport in the year ending July 2020.
This is the second time in the past decade that the airport has achieved this ranking in Ohio. From August 2016 through September 2017, the Wilmington Air Park also outpaced other Ohio airports in the volume of cargo shipped through the airport, air park managers say.
“This ranking speaks volumes about the team that keeps this airport running today, and for the past several years,” Clinton County Port Authority Executive Director Daniel Evers said in a release.
The Port Authority owns and operates the air park. It contracts with LGSTX Services, Inc. to manage operations there.
In the early 1980s, the air park was home to Airborne Express that later grew to be the third largest overnight delivery company in the nation.
In 2008, DHL closed its U.S. air hub in Wilmington, a move that impacted nearly 9.500 jobs across the region. In 2017, Amazon chose CVG — Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport — in Kentucky to be its Prime Air hub.
Still, by the end of 2019, more than 10 companies were operating at Wilmington Air Park, including Amazon, all employing more than 2,000 workers. The park had 2.7 million-square feet on 1,900 acres nearly 100 percent leased.
The Port Authority has owned the Wilmington Air Park for just over 10 years. More than $5 million has been invested in aviation infrastructure at the park over the past five years, including grant funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation Office of Aviation, a capital grant from the state of Ohio and general fund dollars from the Clinton County Port Authority.
“The dedication of the LGSTX team, together with the depth of their knowledge of the airport, has allowed the Port Authority to invest and leverage our available funds strategically to create an environment that will enable continued growth of aircraft operations at the airport,” Evers said. “We continue to attract the attention of cargo operators, due to the location of the Air Park, flexibility in our ability to accommodate users' needs, and the efficiencies of operating at cargo-only airport.”