Wilmington among the busiest airports in the nation

Photo courtesy of Wilmington Air Park

In the early 1980s, the air park was home to Airborne Express that later grew to be the third largest overnight delivery company in the nation.

In 2008, DHL closed its U.S. air hub in Wilmington, a move that impacted nearly 9.500 jobs across the region. In 2017, Amazon chose CVG — Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport — in Kentucky to be its Prime Air hub.

Still, by the end of 2019, more than 10 companies were operating at Wilmington Air Park, including Amazon, all employing more than 2,000 workers. The park had 2.7 million-square feet on 1,900 acres nearly 100 percent leased.

The Port Authority has owned the Wilmington Air Park for just over 10 years. More than $5 million has been invested in aviation infrastructure at the park over the past five years, including grant funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation Office of Aviation, a capital grant from the state of Ohio and general fund dollars from the Clinton County Port Authority.

“The dedication of the LGSTX team, together with the depth of their knowledge of the airport, has allowed the Port Authority to invest and leverage our available funds strategically to create an environment that will enable continued growth of aircraft operations at the airport,” Evers said. “We continue to attract the attention of cargo operators, due to the location of the Air Park, flexibility in our ability to accommodate users' needs, and the efficiencies of operating at cargo-only airport.”