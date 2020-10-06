Wilmington’s ATI, ABX Air part of $1.4 billion transport group contract

ATI is a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc., also based in Wilmington, a provider of passenger and cargo transportation and other services to air carriers and others who have airlift requirements.

ATI and fellow Wilmington-based ATSG subsidiary ABX Air have been named to what the Transportation Command calls the “Patriot Team,” a group of air carriers that have won a place on a big contract whose total value the DoD put at $1,447,524,000.

The work overall provides international long-range and short-range charter airlift services at the disposal of the Department of Defense.