Wilmington’s ATI, ABX Air part of $1.4 billion transport group contract

A Wilmington-based charter airline just won a nearly $11 million U.S. Transportation Command task order, part of an overall $1.4 billion air transportation contract for the Department of Defense (DoD).
Air Transport International Inc. (ATI) has been awarded a task order under a contract in the estimated amount of $10,805,358, the DoD said Monday.
The contract provides international, commercial, door to door, cargo transportation services. Multiple or single modes (e.g. airlift, sealift, linehaul) of transportation may be used in any combination to move cargo globally, the DoD said.
The task order period of performance is from Oct. 9, 2020, to Dec. 2, 2020.
The order came from the U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
ATI is a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc., also based in Wilmington, a provider of passenger and cargo transportation and other services to air carriers and others who have airlift requirements.
ATI and fellow Wilmington-based ATSG subsidiary ABX Air have been named to what the Transportation Command calls the “Patriot Team,” a group of air carriers that have won a place on a big contract whose total value the DoD put at $1,447,524,000.
The work overall provides international long-range and short-range charter airlift services at the disposal of the Department of Defense.