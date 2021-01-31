X

Winter weather: How much snow has fallen in your town?

Snow fell in Middletown Saturday night, January 30, 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Credit: Nick Graham

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

This weekend brought parts of the Miami Valley its first significant snowfall this winter with the National Weather Service in Wilmington reporting as much as 4.5 inches of snow as of Saturday night.

Here’s how much snow has been reported so far:

Darke County:

  • Greenville: 4.5 inches as of 2:18 a.m. Sunday
  • New Madison: 2.5 inches as of 11:48 p.m. Saturday

Logan County:

  • Bellefontaine: 4 inches as of 2:19 a.m. Sunday

Miami County:

  • Troy: 3 inches as of 11:31 p.m. Saturday

Montgomery County:

  • Huber Heights: 3.8 inches as of 11:43 p.m. Saturday
  • Union: 2.2 inches as of 11:55 p.m. Saturday

We will continue to update this story as more snow totals are announced for the region.

