Wright-Patterson’s 711th wing wins ‘Outstanding Unit’ honor

The wing —made up of the Airman Systems Directorate, the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and a support team —shares this award with three other Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) units, an announcement from the base said Friday.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the members of the 711 HPW (Human Performance Wing) for earning this prestigious award,” Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, 711 HPW commander, said in the announcement. “This is further confirmation of the critical support and impact our science, engineering and medical experts deliver to our airmen, the Air and Space Force mission, and the overall Department of Defense.”