Wright-Patterson’s 711th wing wins ‘Outstanding Unit’ honor

The 711th Human Performance Wing, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has been awarded the 2019 Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Air Force Materiel Command said Friday.
The wing —made up of the Airman Systems Directorate, the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and a support team —shares this award with three other Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) units, an announcement from the base said Friday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the members of the 711 HPW (Human Performance Wing) for earning this prestigious award,” Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, 711 HPW commander, said in the announcement. “This is further confirmation of the critical support and impact our science, engineering and medical experts deliver to our airmen, the Air and Space Force mission, and the overall Department of Defense.”
This award is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that have distinguished themselves by “exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from similar units,” according to the award fact sheet, cited by the base announcement.
Wright-Patterson noted that Lt. Gen. Carl Schaefer, AFMC deputy commander, stated in an October 5 announcement that the award recognizes the work airmen do every day.
The wing is the first human-centric warfare wing to consolidate human performance research, education and consultation under a single organization.
The wing was established at Wright-Patterson in 2008 in response to the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) actions, a realignment which greatly strengthened the local base. Today, Wright-Patterson has a total of 30,000 military and civilian employees, a number that is expected to grow.