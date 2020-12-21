Xenia buying a new $500K fire engine

The fire department won’t get the new engine until 2022 because there is a 17-month lead time, Riggsby said.

Once it is delivered, the new fire engine will be the frontline engine at Station 32 and current Engine 32 will then become the reserve fire engine. The current 1998 fire engine will be traded in as part of the purchase.

Riggsby said the department keeps three fire engines. Two engines in “frontline” rotation and one “reserve” engine, which is the oldest fire engine, to use if another is in need of repair or on big fire events.