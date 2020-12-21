Xenia buying a new $500K fire engine

The Xenia fire department is buying a new fire engine to replace one that is more than 20 years old.
The fire department is buying the fire engine from fire truck manufacturer Sutphen for about $535,000. City council approved the purchase at their Dec. 10 meeting.
“We are trying to keep top notch equipment in the firehouse to help our citizens,” said Xenia Fire Chief Kenneth Riggsby
Sutphen is an Ohio-based company that specializes in fire and emergency service vehicles. Sutphen has been in operation for 130 years and has manufacturing plants in the Columbus area and in Springfield. Riggsby said the Xenia fire department buys all of its equipment and engines from Sutphen because they are nearby if the department has maintenance needs.
The department last bought a fire engine in 2013.
The fire department won’t get the new engine until 2022 because there is a 17-month lead time, Riggsby said.
Once it is delivered, the new fire engine will be the frontline engine at Station 32 and current Engine 32 will then become the reserve fire engine. The current 1998 fire engine will be traded in as part of the purchase.
Riggsby said the department keeps three fire engines. Two engines in “frontline” rotation and one “reserve” engine, which is the oldest fire engine, to use if another is in need of repair or on big fire events.