Xenia council seeking new member after Wallace dies

Xenia City Council is seeking applicants to fill a seat left by the death of councilman Edgar Wallace
Wallace died Dec. 2 and council has 60 days, or before Jan. 31, 2021 to fill the position.
The remaining city council members can appoint anyone who applies and meets the qualifications. Candidates must be able to vote in Xenia, must have been a resident for at least two years and must not hold another elected office in Greene County, the state or the U.S.
The deadline for candidates to submit a resume and cover letter to the Xenia City Clerk is Dec. 21. To apply for the open seat, candidates should mail materials to Michelle Johnson, City Clerk 107 E. Main Street, Xenia, Ohio or email the materials to mjohnson@ci.xenia.oh.us.
Interviews with city council candidates will be scheduled after the city verifies the candidate’s residency and voter registration. Someone will be appoint to council on or before Jan. 28, 2021.
Wallace first took office in 2016 and in 2019 was reelected to a second term. The appointed person will serve until Dec. 31, 2021. The remaining two years of Wallace’s term will be filled by someone elected to the position.
Wallace was pastor at First United Christian Church and served at churches in North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Wallace was also a professor of social work at Wilberforce University and head of the Social Work Department.