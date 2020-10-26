Xenia filling out its Community Improvement Corporation

Explore Xenia could create Community Improvement Corporation to help with economic development

The board of directors also includes the city manager, the city’s finance director and the city’s development director. After a council member is appointed, the four city-related board members will meet and select the three remaining “at-large” seats, said Assistant City Manager Jared Holloway.

Xenia city staff recommends Xenia help the corporation start-up funds from the city’s miscellaneous improvement fund. Merriman said this fund is not taxpayer dollars, but cash flow from real estate that the city owns.

The budget for the Xenia Community Improvement Corporation has not yet been determined and no funds in the city’s 2021 budget have been earmarked for the CIC yet, Holloway said.

“This will be a separate entity from the city,” Holloway said. “The city will certainly have a stake in the CIC board, and we plan to work in conjunction with the CIC, but it is not an arm of the city.”