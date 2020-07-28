Xenia man accused of shooting, killing man during Wilmington drug deal

A 19-year-old Xenia man is facing a federal murder charge in connection to a shooting during a drug deal in Wilmington, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A federal grand jury charged Joshua Cordell Lee Williams with firearms-related murder and possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
It is the first federal murder case charged in Cincinnati, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On Jan. 21, Williams reportedly met with four people in Wilmington to sell them marijuana. The four people intended to take the marijuana without paying, according to a press release.
During a struggle between Williams and the group, Williams fired a gun, striking Layne Hall in the chest and killing him.
“Far too often, the combination of drug transactions and firearms results in death. As alleged, this case involves a fatal shooting over a few pounds of marijuana,” U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers said. “This case – the first ever federal murder case in Cincinnati – highlights this office’s emphasis on combating violent crime.”
Williams faces up to life in prison if convicted.