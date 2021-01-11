Xenia taking steps to redevelop Towne Square shopping center

Xenia is taking steps to redevelop the Towne Square shopping center on West Main Street.
The city owns the land where the shopping plaza sits and recently started steps to acquire the leasehold interest, which includes the two primary buildings. The project will include the portion of Towne Square that formerly housed Kmart and buildings that currently house Family Dollar, Buck and Ear, Comfort Dental and Acapulco.
“Executing a comprehensive redevelopment of Towne Square must start with our community reimagining what works best in the location,” said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman in statement. “We are excited to work with our partners to initiate a community conversation on the future of this important part of downtown.”
Owning the leasehold interest allows the city and the newly formed Community Improvement Corporation to more easily move forward with redevelopment plans. Before any redevelopment on the site, Xenia will gather extensive input from the public, the city said in a media release.
The city said won’t have further comment until action is taken by city council. City council is set to approve release and settlement agreement on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
The Towne Square shopping center was constructed after the tornado that hit Xenia in 1974. With this redevelopment, the city hopes to “reimagine the space and restore some of its original and historic aspects,” according to the media release.
“While the Towne Square shopping plaza has served as a center of commerce for many years, the changing retail landscape on both national and regional levels has taken its toll,” said Xenia Development Director Steve Brodsky. “We are excited to work with the Xenia community, the CIC, and private development partners to reinvigorate the shopping center and reintegrate it into the historic downtown. This will not be a short-term process, but we look forward to a stronger and more active downtown area.”