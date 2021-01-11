Xenia taking steps to redevelop Towne Square shopping center

The city owns the land where the shopping plaza sits and recently started steps to acquire the leasehold interest, which includes the two primary buildings. The project will include the portion of Towne Square that formerly housed Kmart and buildings that currently house Family Dollar, Buck and Ear, Comfort Dental and Acapulco.

“Executing a comprehensive redevelopment of Towne Square must start with our community reimagining what works best in the location,” said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman in statement. “We are excited to work with our partners to initiate a community conversation on the future of this important part of downtown.”