Newsletter: Holiday traditions, still time left to finish Dayton Ale Trail 🍺

Being a food and dining reporter, I’ve tried some interesting combinations over the last few years like a stuffed Cheez-It pizza from Pizza Hut and a Glazed Donut Bacon Cheeseburger from 571 Grill & Draft House.

Agave & Rye has recently released its new winter menu that includes a Cheetos Fire Chicken Sammy (pictured above). It’s a crispy Cheetos fire chicken topped with French fries, queso, sweet and spicy bacon and serrano aioli between a Cheetos fire bun.

Customers can now order the Cheetos Fire Chicken Sammy, Flaming Hot Cheetos Coconut Shrimp, Cheesy Taquitos and the Epic Crunch Burger Wrap, along with several new tacos and much more on its latest menu.

Chris Britt, COO of Agave & Rye, told me they do not have a set schedule of when their menu changes, but are always doing research and testing potential items. Customers can expect the menu to change roughly every three to four months.

Agave & Rye has two locations in the Dayton region at 2 N. Market St. in Troy and 7125 Fountain View Drive in Liberty Township, but there are two more on the way.

The restaurant has plans to open a new location at 11 N. Main St. in Centerville. Britt said that location is tentatively projected to open in the second quarter of 2023. They are also planning to open a new location in Hamilton at the intersection of Main Street and South East Street, where the former Ritzi’s Service Station resided. Britt said they are in conversations with the developers in regards to Hamilton’s opening date.

There’s still time to finish the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail

If you’re working on completing the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail, you still have a little time left.

Jason Moore, an organizer of the Dayton Ale Trail and co-owner of Crooked Handle Brewing Co., said participants have until the end of January to pick up prizes or until they run out.

He said they have had to re-order prizes twice this year because of the increase in participants. The latest order is expected to arrive this week. So far, 1,700 people have completed the Dayton Ale Tail.

Participants had the full calendar year to visit 26 participating breweries and get a stamp with a purchase at each brewery. Once the passport is filled, participants go to Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E 4th St. in Dayton, to redeem their prize. The 2022 prize is a 16-ounce stainless steel pint glass inscribed with the Dayton Ale Trail logo and year.

The 2023 Dayton Ale Trail will add Bushrod Brew Works in Eaton and Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton to its passport. New passports will be available Jan. 1 at participating breweries.

Pizza restaurant to move into former Chicka Wing spot

Cassano’s Pizza King has plans to relocate its restaurant at 5118 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights to the former spot of Chicka Wing.

CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III confirmed the move is expected to happen in March or April.

“We have a lot better visibility there,” Cassano said. “The location we currently have now is kind of hidden a little bit.”

Cassano’s Pizza relocated its Xenia location earlier this month for better visibility as well.

Along with the move, Cassano said the new Huber Heights location at 6315 Brandt Pike, will feature a pick-up window and new concept dining room with décor depicting subway titles, the history of the company and a family atmosphere — similar to the Xenia location. The dining room is expected to seat 40 people whereas their current location seats 12, Cassano said.

The move is expected to be seamless. Cassano said they plan to close one evening at the current location and reopen the next day at the new location.

Quick Bites:

♥ Greek Street gives back to area organizations: The Centerville restaurant is donating $1 for every customer who orders to a local organization this week. Wednesday’s proceeds will go to SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center. Click here for other organization benefiting.

🍽 Golden Corral Buffet & Grill to reopen in Beavercreek: The restaurant is expected to reopen Friday under a new franchisee. Read more about the team and their ties to the Miami Valley here.

🍳 The Sugar Guild adds Friday breakfast, lunch at Red Carpet Tavern: Daytonians can once again get fish and chips and Dominic’s garlic salad dressing.

🍔 Battle of the Burgers returns to TJ Chumps: Customers have until Dec. 31 to submit the ultimate burger recipe for a chance to win a $500 gift card and your recipe on the February menu.

🍣 Thai Kitchen plans to relocate in January: The restaurant is moving to the former spot of Rusty Taco near the Dayton Mall. Click here for more on their expansion plans.

Tell Us:

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! I’ve had several people ask for an update on the Golden Nugget. One of my colleagues and I have reached out to the owners and have nothing new to report at this time. I did find out that Hello Thai, located at at 3301 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek, is expected to open in January. The owner told me they are waiting on inspections.

As the new year is right around the corner, I want to hear from you. Is there a new restaurant opening or are you wondering when an establishment is expected to open? Feel free to email me here and I’ll check it out.

