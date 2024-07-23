Newsletter: How this regional Air Park became Ohio’s busiest air cargo hub

Slowly, however, the site is returning. The jobs numbers aren’t the same, but Amazon has created a busy package-sorting hub at Wilmington Air Park, and its occupants are increasingly busy. By December 2021, the park was Ohio’s highest volume air cargo airport, handling 31 percent more freight than all the other major Ohio airports combined.

Wilmington’s ABX Air lands place on significant defense contract

Taking flight: Wilmington-based ABX Air Inc. has been added as the 23rd awardee in a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract with an estimated combined value of $873 million, the Department of Defense recently said.

The contract provides air charter transportation services for one-time domestic passenger, cargo, and combined movements at both military and commercial airfields.

Sheetz continues blanketing the area, plans store by Ohio 725

What happened: The West Carrollton Zoning Commission last week approved Sheetz developer Skilken Gold’s request to divide Imperial Square Shopping Center into three parcels.

One part of the plaza, formerly home to U.S. Bank, will be the site of Sheetz.

Why it matters: In April 2022, Sheetz announced plans to open 20 new stores in western Ohio in a five-year span. The company has opened seven stores in the Dayton-Springfield area in less than a year.

Miami’s geo-thermal work grows to include iconic campus site

Credit: Jeff Sabo Credit: Jeff Sabo

If you’ve noticed a lot of dust being thrown about on the Miami University campus, there are good reasons.

Digging in: The university is expanding its already elaborate underground, geo-thermal cooling and heating system to include the school’s sports arena and athletic office complex at Millet Hall, contributing writer Michael Clark tells us.

Kettering Business Park poised for $4.4M investment

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

What’s happening: Kettering plans to invest $4.4 million in a large building at its business park off Wilmington Pike to make it more attractive to potential tenants.

What they’re saying: The city will use $1.25 million in state funds to upgrade Kettering Business Park’s building 46, which has the most vacant space at the park, Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski said.

Construction on DLM’s second Warren County store is underway.

Credit: Photos provided by Tracy Doyle, Dorothy Lane Market Credit: Photos provided by Tracy Doyle, Dorothy Lane Market

Dorothy Lane Market has come a long way from Oakwood.

How far: Construction of the Dorothy Lane Market Mason site in the $150 million Mosaic mixed-use development is on schedule, as the upscale grocery that started 76 years ago completes its largest site yet.

What it means: DLM’s second Warren County location at the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Western Row roads is set to open next year, joining the original Oakwood business as well as stores in Washington Twp. and Springboro, according to Jessie Kuhn, DLM marketing director.

