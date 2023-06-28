Newsletter: Lots of openings 😋 & more to come!

Hey Dayton!

Welcome to our weekly Dayton Food & Dining Newsletter! Lots of new restaurants are opening their doors today. From a self-pour tap house in West Carrollton to a tequila and bourbon hall with “epic tacos” in Centerville, Dayton area residents have lots of new spots to experience.

Here’s five things you need to know:

1. The Miami Valley’s newest Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its doors today at 2010 Commerce Center Blvd. in Fairborn. This restaurant is the third location in the area to feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

2. The Slap’n Lizard, a self-pour tap house in West Carrollton, opens its doors to the public for a soft opening from 3 to 10 p.m. today. The tap house features 50 self-pour taps including four wines, six domestic beers and 40 craft beers, ciders and seltzers. They also plan to have a sampling of bar food like wings and pretzel bites.

3. Mami Fina’s, a new authentic Mexican restaurant offering birria-inspired dishes, tacos and more, is opening 3 to 9 p.m. today at 10 N. Main St. Suite A in Waynesville. The restaurant will expand on the idea of birria tacos and offer birria burgers and wings.

4. Agave & Rye, a Tequila and Bourbon Hall delivering “epic tacos” and much more, is holding a grand opening on today at 11 N. Main St. in Centerville. The restaurant’s concept walks an intriguing line between fine art and street art, which gives it the feel of “urban grunge.”

5. The Foundry, a new rooftop restaurant and bar serving American gastropub-inspired dishes touched by fire, artisanal cocktails and local craft beers, is opening Thursday. The restaurant sits on the seventh floor of the AC Hotel at 124 Madison St. in downtown Dayton and has views overlooking Day Air Ballpark.

Brother, sister to open bar in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District

Dayton natives Tae Winston and her brother, Mark Lee, are opening a bar in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District with additional space to accommodate service-based businesses.

The Ambiance Bar & Suites will be located at 116 E. Third St with a goal of opening mid-October. The 6,180-square-foot-space will feature a bar and at least seven service-based businesses like massage techs, nail techs, makeup artists and much more on the first floor with a lounge upstairs available for private bookings.

The siblings want the space to feel luxurious with an upscale vibe. Whether you’re getting a massage, grabbing a colorful cocktail or taking selfies in the aesthetically pleasing space, The Ambiance Bar & Suites will be an experience and place for everyone.

The Ambiance Bar & Suites joins several other businesses in the works in the Fire Blocks District. LIV Presidential, an upscale restaurant and lounge, is planned for 100 E. Third St., Modern Eye, a locally owned, independent optometry practice, is planned for 110 E. Third St. and Joui, a wine shop and bar, is planned for 117 E. Third St.

Bolts Sports Cafe has closed in Englewood

Bolts Sports Cafe in Englewood closed its doors on Friday, June 23 after 30 years in the community.

“Thirty years is how long we’ve been in business, so we’ve seen the good times and bad times,” said Jack Maio, who owned the restaurant with his daughter, Lindsay. “Lots of competition these days, plus I’m old. I’m going to be 75, so after a while time becomes more important than making money.”

He added the combination of changes in the restaurant industry, staffing shortages and rising costs contributed to his decision to close.

In addition, Maio received an offer from someone nationally to buy the property. He opted not to reveal more details at this time.

Bolts Sports Cafe, located at 910 S. Main St., is planning to have a few parties accompanied with silent auctions to get rid of kitchen equipment, furnishings, fixtures and memorabilia. More information will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Salsa Pico de Gallo

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News spanned three decades where she wrote about food and restaurants. She also published two cookbooks including “The Best of It’s Simple!’’

Here’s a recipe for Salsa Pico de Gallo that can be used on everything from grilled chicken or grilled tuna to steak and even a grilled cheese sandwich.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 white onions, chopped

4 tomatoes, about 2 pounds, peeled, seeded and chopped very fine

2 to 4 chilies serrano, finely chopped (including seeds)

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions: Put all ingredients in a bowl and let marinate for at least one hour. Start with one chili and add more if your taste can stand the heat. Refrigerate leftovers. Makes eight servings

Next week I will share a recipe for Mexican Grilled Chicken that uses this Salsa Pico de Gallo.

Quick Bites:

🍗 Popeyes is coming to Beavercreek: The popular chicken restaurant is coming this fall to the food court at The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

🍑 Nashville’s Peach Truck is back: The peach truck is making several stops across the Dayton region this July. Click here to find out where it’s stopping.

🧇 Waffle House may be coming to Centerville: An application submitted to the city shows a major site plan for a 2,000-square-foot Waffle House at 9505 Dayton Lebanon Pike.

🍪 Dayton area bakeries make Taylor Swift-inspired treats ahead of concert: From special orders to cookie packs and treat boxes, fans can stock up with baked goods for their concert pregame. For more information, click here.

Best of Dayton:

If you haven’t nominated a business or person for our Best of Dayton contest, now’s your chance!

The nomination period will go through the end of the day Friday, and then we’ll choose our finalists based on the number of nominations to begin voting on Monday, July 24.

After one week of nominations, categories in the food, dining & drinking contest with the most nominations include Best Bar/Lounge, Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towners and Best Wings.

This is our eighth year of celebrating the best, brightest and most important things in the area. This year we have 152 contests in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

Tell Us:

If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open up, feel free to email me here, and I'll check it out.

Also, remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories.