Newsletter: New brews, hangouts & places to eat 🍺🍴

I had the quesa birria street tacos and they were great! One of the owners told me drinking an apple soda was a must with street tacos. I had never had a Sidral Mundet apple soda before and he was right! It was the perfect sweet drink after getting a little spice from the tacos. Am I the only one who wasn’t familiar with apple soda?

Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon to open second location

Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon is preparing to open its second location in the former space of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood on Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m., according to a post on the establishment’s Facebook page.

Owners DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter previously told me people can expect “the same great food with a touch of Nashville.” Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, the post stated.

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. Former owner Patrick Reed was ready to move on after 13 years in the restaurant industry.

For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal.

Dayton area’s newest brewery now open

Sugarcreek Brewing Company, the first privately-owned brewery in the city of Bellbrook, has opened its doors in the heart of downtown. The brewery officially opened Friday, June 9.

Julie Bean, a Bellbrook native, opened the brewery with her husband, Jeff, who had been homebrewing for many years.

The brewery is located at 26 E. Franklin St. in the historical Sugarcreek Township House. The 4,400-square-foot space features a tap room with 10 taps and seating for up to 100 guests.

Two of their most popular beers on tap over the weekend were the Golden Eagle Ale, a golden ale, and The Rookie, a blonde ale. The Rookie is named after Julie’s brother, Tony Ernst, who held several football and basketball records at Bellbrook High School and the University of Dayton.

The brewery is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday for the month of June.

Dayton restaurant reopens, 2 temporarily closed

South Park Tavern, located at 1301 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, is reopening today at 5 p.m., according to a post on the tavern’s Facebook page. The tavern has been closed since January for a remodel after their pipes froze.

With the reopening, South Park Tavern has announced a new set of temporary hours. The tavern will be open Wednesday through Monday. Plans are to operate 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. to midnight (or later) on weekends. There will be open mic on Wednesdays and live music on the weekends.

Once they are fully staffed, the tavern said they have plans to open for lunch.

This announcement comes after two Dayton restaurants announced they were temporarily closed last week.

The Brunch Club, located at 601 S. Main St., is closed due to staffing issues, and Tank’s Bar & Grill, located at 2033 Wayne Ave., is closed as it transitions to new ownership.

The Brunch Club is expected to reopen on June 20, according to owner Jim Vari. Tank’s Bar & Grill has not announced an expected reopen date.

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Lemon Roast Chicken

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News spanned three decades where she wrote about food and restaurants. She also published two cookbooks.

Former Dayton Daily News reporter Mark Fisher, who wrote about food and dining, identified this recipe for Lemon Roast Chicken as one of her favorite recipes.

Ingredients:

1 chicken, about 2½ to 3 pounds

Salt

Pepper

2 whole lemons

Directions: Wash the chicken, drain and dry it with paper towels. Remove any loose fat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, inside and out, rubbing it in.

Wash and dry the lemons and soften by rolling them on the counter. Poke each lemon at least 20 times with a skewer, ice pick or toothpick. Put the lemons inside the chicken, close the opening with toothpicks or sleeves and loosely tie the legs together.

Put in a roasting pan, breast down and put in the upper third of an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Do not add any fat.

After 15 minutes, turn chicken breast up and roast another 20 to 25 minutes. Turn the heat to 400 degrees and cook chicken an additional 20 minutes. (If using a larger bird, you may want to roast the bird an additional 5 minutes or so – cut into the thigh at the joint and make sure the juices run clear yellow.)

Serve the chicken with all the lemony juices in the roasting pan. They make a delicious sauce. Makes four servings.

Quick Bites:

🌮 New Mexican restaurant coming to Waynesville: Mami Fina’s, located at 10 N. Main St. Suite A, is hoping to hold a soft opening next week with a grand opening to be determined. Read more about the restaurant here.

🍰 Popular Miamisburg bakery reopens at new location: Amy Cakes is now open at 79 S. Main St. next to Bennett’s Publical. The bakery is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

🍴 Soul Food Sunday returns to Gem City Market in Dayton: Every Sunday customers can expect comfort food favorites like oxtail, smothered chicken, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, cornbread and much more.

😋 The Taste rescheduled at the Fraze in Kettering: The festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. after it was postponed over the weekend due to weather.

