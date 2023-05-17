Newsletter: Restaurant going for cheesesteak record & new eats in Dayton 😋

Jasper Kitchen + Bar has plans to expand by building a new structure next door with additional seating. It will also serve as a new event space. For more information, click here.

Dayton caterer to reopen marketplace in downtown Dayton

Gerald Richardson and his wife, Clarece, are reopening the marketplace in the Premier Health office building in downtown Dayton on North Main Street after it had been closed for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Richardson Family Food Group (RFFG) Marketplace opened its doors today with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. The marketplace features grab-and-go options, a salad bar, hot breakfast bar, grill station, pizza station and homestyle station.

Guests can expect fresh, made-from-scratch food including cheeseburgers, turkey burgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches and a rotating pizza menu with a build-your-own option. The homestyle station features traditional catering options with a protein, fish, starch, vegetable and roll, Richardson said. Gluten free options will be available.

I tried the BBQ chicken pizza and absolutely loved the peppercorn sauce. The cilantro and BBQ drizzle was the perfect post-bake touch.

The Richardsons started their journey in the food industry in 2013 as a meal prep company and eventually morphed into a catering company called Rich Taste Catering.

For the last year, Rich Taste Catering has grown exponentially, Richardson said. The company has received exclusive contracts with large venues and has also launched RFFG, a food service solutions company that has expanded their catering horizons. RFFG is the parent company of Rich Taste Catering.

The RFFG Marketplace is open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is a cashless operation.

Miamisburg restaurant to celebrate 1 year with 600-foot-long cheesesteak

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is celebrating its first anniversary in a big way by constructing a 600-foot-long cheesesteak.

Jordan Shteiwi, who owns the restaurant with his twin brother, Jake, said they are closing the restaurant today to host a block party outdoors. The celebration will be in the restaurant’s parking lot featuring the construction of the cheesesteak, a bouncy house, face painting, music and a raffle.

The current record for the largest cheesesteak is held by Rim Cafe in Philadelphia at 510-feet-long, Jordan said. The previous record was held by Steve’s Prince of Steaks with a 480-foot-long cheesesteak.

The event will start at noon and Jordan said they hope to have 90 percent of the cheesesteak built at that time.

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill is using 400 pounds of steak, 168 pounds of cheese and 600 12-inch pieces of bread to build the cheesesteak. Guests will be able to enjoy the cheesesteak after it is finished, Jordan said.

Peasant Salad still served at Kettering restaurant

Figlio, located in the former space of the Peasant Stock in Kettering’s Town & Country Shopping Center, serves the former restaurant’s famous seven-layer salad. Figlio owner Peter Danis, a Dayton native, says it’s the most popular salad at his Dayton-area location.

Danis and his wife, Laurie, first opened Figlio in Columbus in 1991. The couple opened the Kettering restaurant in 2003, primarily stemming from Danis wanting to be closer to his late mother, whose health was failing. His mother could no longer travel to Columbus, so he brought the wood-fired pizza and pasta restaurant to her.

“For the first five to six years after we opened, anytime I was in the store, customers would ask, “When are you bringing back the Peasant Salad?” Danis said.

At first, he laughed it off, but soon added the salad to his menu. The Peasant Salad became the top-selling salad overnight at the Dayton location, but failed to catch on in Columbus.

“I think the Peasant Salad is a Dayton thing,” Danis said.

For more information about the Peasant Salad or how to make it at home, click here.

Quick Bites:

🍕 Beavercreek Pizza Dive to celebrate anniversary with free slices: The pizza shop at 4021 Dayton Xenia Road is prepared to dish out up to 1,800 slices today starting at 4 p.m.

🍽 Manna to hold grand opening in Centerville: Manna, a new fine dining restaurant in Centerville’s historic Uptown neighborhood, is holding a grand opening on Saturday with an all inclusive 5-course meal. Tickets are available for $190 per chair with seatings available at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. For more details about the restaurant, click here.

🍨 I Heart Ice Cream to open in Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar district: The Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar location at 9 N. Williams St. by late June or early July.

☕ Boston Stoker to close downtown Dayton location: The company said they are closing their location at 34 W. Second St. on Friday, May 26 due to an ongoing drop in foot traffic since the coronavirus pandemic and more businesses working remotely.

😋 Chipotle opens new Dayton area location: Chipotle Mexican Grill opened yesterday just east of Woodman Drive at 4215 Linden Ave. in Riverside. The restaurant has a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

