Newsletter: The first ingredient in the recipe for success: Adaptability

Nationwide, dining rooms are disappearing or shrinking. Delivery is growing. Finding qualified workers can be a never-finished job.

But some Dayton restaurant-owners are adapting.

Sueño, Tender Mercy owners adapt to new Dayton consumer habits

Credit: Jon Morton Studios Credit: Jon Morton Studios

Food and dining reporter Natalie Jones takes us on a tour of how adaptable Dayton restaurants can be.

Creating responsive menus, honoring customer convenience, pivoting to curbside pickup and more are part of the story.

Read Natalie’s story.

Proposed 300-apartment development stirs debate in Centerville, Bellbrook

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The situation: A large apartment development proposed for mostly vacant land near Alex Bell Road and Wilmington Pike is raising concerns.

Springs at Centerville is planned to include 13 two-story multifamily buildings housing 20 or 24 units each for a total of 300 units, plus a community clubhouse, according to plans submitted by developer Continental Properties.

The reaction: “There’s a reason why we all live in Centerville, because it’s special, it’s beautiful and it’s peaceful,” said Kristina Russo, who has lived on nearby Pelwood Drive for 13 years. “This apartment complex would completely destroy my sense of peace that I have in my home.”

Read the story.

You choose: Seven logos aim to represent the 2025 NATO-Dayton Assembly

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Help decide: To help set the stage for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton next spring, community leaders want you to help choose a logo memorializing the historic event.

Seven possible logos for the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session were unveiled this week at Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce offices, courtesy of a trio of local artists.

Now your input is sought. We’re accepting feedback through Friday, Oct. 18 at DaytonDailyNews.com.

Read the story.

WSU announces ‘Stars, Stripes and Flight’ series with Air Force Academy

Off we go: The Wright State Raiders and the Air Force Academy Falcons men’s basketball teams will pick up where they left off more than a decade ago, resuming competition and kicking off in a new way what has come to be known as the “Big Hoopla.”

It begins Nov. 30.

Read the story.

Oakwood business seeks to alter ex-NCR site’s plan to build pickleball court

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

I am reliably informed that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country. Here’s more possible evidence.

From City Council: Oakwood City Council “procedurally” denied a the building of a pickleball court (considered a special use) to the Sugar Camp and Pointe Oakwood master plan this week due to notification issues, Law Director Robert Jacques said.

To Planning Commission: The proposal is expected to return to the city’s planning commission, which earlier recommended it, before the end of the year, Jacques said.

Read the story.

Contact me: As always, your readership makes this newsletter possible. If you want to tell me about your business, here are a few ways. Email: Tom.gnau@coxinc.com. X (direct messages are welcome), Facebook and LinkedIn.

Quick hits

PHOTOS: Hurricane Milton hits hard.

UD Arena: Sold out for a fourth straight basketball season.

Springboro on Halloween? My boss isn’t scared.

Modula poised for Franklin expansion? City documents point to “yes.”

AES Ohio cuts the ribbon: On its largest substation.