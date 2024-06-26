Newsletter: Unique food festivals and a ‘destination-themed restaurant’ that’s worth the drive🍴

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Food vendors expected to be at the event include Batter-Up Funnel Cakes, Crooked Handle Brewing Co., Eddie’s Roasted Corn, the Hamburger Wagon, McNasty’s, Rolling Indulgence and many more.

Besides eating pickles, you can shop pickle-themed merch and listen to live music. The festival is 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 10400 Innovation Drive in Miamisburg.

Looking for more food festivals throughout the area?

Inaugural Pepper Festival coming to Fraze Pavilion

Speaking of festivals, the Miami Valley Restaurant Association has announced a new food festival coming to the Fraze Pavilion in August.

Pepper Fest, with the tagline “Fraze and Spice and Everything Nice,” is the place to be if you like spicy food. Participating restaurants include Amber Rose Restaurant, Death Grip Donuts, Big Shrimp Energy, Hot Honeyzzz, The Crazy Cucumber and several others.

“Our local food trucks and restaurants are so impressive with their creativity,” said Amy Zahora, executive director of the MVRA. “These events help connect the amazing things that they do with the people who love the food. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Since becoming executive director in 2004, Zahora has launched Buckeye Vodka’s Battle of the Bartenders, Bacon Fest, Pickle Fest, Taco and Nacho Fest, Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest and most recently, Pineapple Fest and Pumpkin Fall Fest.

Pepper Fest is 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 17. Besides food, there will be live music from the Michelle Robinson Band, followed by the Hot Red Chili Peppers.

Ford’s Garage opens at the Liberty Center

Ford’s Garage has officially opened its doors in the Liberty Center lifestyle complex in Liberty Twp. It offers comfort Americana food and is decorated with classic Ford vehicles and memorabilia.

The restaurant, located across from The Square and next to Cowboy Sally’s Texas BBQ, is an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company. From the Ford Model A hanging above the bar to the napkins featuring shop towels wrapped in hose clamps, the restaurant pays attention to the details.

Ford’s Garage has a burger centric menu with comfort food. Must-try Black Angus burgers include:

Ford’s Signature Burger (featuring Tillamook aged sharp cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce, chopped romaine, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun)

The Estate Burger (featuring smoked gouda cheese, sweet red onion marmalade, arugula, tomato, fried onion straws and white truffle bacon aioli on a brioche bun)

The Jiffy Burger (featuring American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chopped romaine and creamy peanut butter on a brioche bun)

Other favorites include the Beer Battered Fish N’ Chips, Blackened Salmon, Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends Melt, Mama Ford’s Homemade Meatloaf and the Chicken Henry. The restaurant also has a variety of macaroni and cheese and several salads.

The franchise owners will open their next location in Avon, Indiana and are looking at sites in the Columbus and Cleveland area.

New brewpub to hold ribbon cutting next week in Miamisburg

Entropy Brewing Co., located at 26 S. Main St. in the renovated three-story building that once housed Suttman’s Men’s and Boys’ Wear, is scheduled to hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony from 3 to 4 p.m. on July 3.

“The brewery will feature a taproom on the main floor, with a speakeasy and full cocktail bar in the basement,” a Miamisburg spokesman said. “There will also be a patio space.”

The new business, which describes itself as “a multi-generational brew pub for the whole family,” will be the only brewery in the area with an indoor playground, located in an adjacent building that will also house the brewery’s kitchen, the spokesman said.

Entropy will offer a Southwest-style menu with dips like guacamole, salsa and queso, tacos, burgers, salads and much more.

The brewery’s website highlights six beers including a Coffee Mocha Stout, Summer IPA and a Dandelion Saison.

Quick Bites

🐮 Centerville Chick-fil-A to close for renovations: The restaurant, located at 5301 Cornerstone N. Blvd., will temporarily close when construction begins in the coming months and is projected to take around three weeks to complete, assuming there are no delays.

🥪 Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Englewood: The sub shop at 537 S. Main St. is celebrating its grand opening with a fundraiser in support of United Rehabilitation Services. READ MORE

☕ Biggby Coffee opens in Kettering: The coffee shop is located at 2061 E. Dorothy Lane in the strip mall between City Barbeque and Taco Bell.

🍑 Nashville’s Peach Truck is back: Here’s where you can find fresh peaches this summer

Best of Dayton

There’s about one more week left to vote in our Best of Dayton contest. After just the first week, votes have been coming in by the dozens in the competition for Best Donut Shop.

Finalist include:

Bear Creek Donuts

Bill’s Donut Shop

Death Grip Donuts

Hole N One Donuts

Jim’s Donut Shop

Stan the Donut Man

The Donut Haus Bakery

You have until July 5 to vote for your favorite. Winners will be announced Aug. 9.

Dish of the Week: KupBop

At the end of last week, my husband and I visited his grandma that lives in Florida. The last time she was in town she told us we needed to eat at KupBop in Kettering because a) the food is good and b) her friend works there. We had to make sure we ate there before we left town!

KupBop is similar to BIBIBOP Asian Grill where guests can build their own bowls. My bowl had purple rice, chicken, potatoes, bean sprouts, kale, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, corn and cheese in it with the Hong Kong (sweet mayo) and Gangnam (sweet and sour) sauces drizzled on top.

While we were sitting there eating, everyone that came in was ordering dumplings or tofu. What do you get at KupBop? Email me here.

KupBop has been located at 3011 Woodman Drive since 2016.

Tell Us

