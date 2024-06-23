LIST: Area’s summer festivals offer bounty of food flavors, experiences

There’s no doubt that the outdoor event schedule in Ohio is strong. In Dayton we are particularly lucky to be in such close proximity to large cities with Columbus and Cincinnati, which are both relatively short drives away. Each year I look to see not only what’s happening in Dayton when it comes to outdoor festivals, where often the food can be immensely satisfying, but also out of town to see what rises to the occasion.

Here is a list of summer festivals and events through the end of August that will have a food component or focus. These are all events where the food will be curated and the content presented will be electrified with the festival magic that this time of year always brings with it.

Because there are so many here, only the dates, description and website URL are included. If it’s of interest, you navigate to the website for the description of the event, any vendor lists they might have and other details you would need.

June 29: Pickle Fest, Dayton

https://dineoutdayton.com/events

July 3: Red, White and Brats, Columbus

https://germaniacolumbus.org

July 4-6: Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival, West Chester

www.westchesteroh.org/our-community/community-events

July 7-13: Montgomery County Fair, Dayton

www.montcofair.com

July 12-13: Columbus Food Truck Festival

https://columbusfoodtruckfest.com

July 12-14: Cincinnati Celtic Festival, Cincinnati

www.cincycelticfest.com

July 13: Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest, Kettering

https://dineoutdayton.com/events

July 13: Bluebery Festival at Berryhill Farm, Xenia

www.berryhillfarm.net

July 13: Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest

www.yellowcabtavern.com/event-tickets

July 13: Cincy Blues Fest, Cincinnati

https://cincyblues.org/cincy-blues-fest

July 19-20: The Ohio Challenge, Middletown

https://ohiochallenge.com

July 19-21: Columbus Jazz and Rib Fest, Columbus

www.hotribscooljazz.org

July 21-23: Cincy Soul: The Black Taste, Cincinnati

www.cincysoulblacktaste.com

July 24: Pineapple Fest at Austin Landing, Miamisburg

https://dineoutdayton.com/events

July 24-Aug. 4: Ohio State Fair, Columbus

https://www.ohiostatefair.com

July 25-28 and Aug. 1-4: GoettaFest, Newport, Ky.

https://goetta.com/goettafest

July 26-28: Dayton Celtic Festival, Dayton

https://daytoncelticfestival.com

July 26-28: Annie Oakley Festival, Greenville

https://www.annieoakleyfestival.org

July 26-28: Columbus Food and Wine Festival, Columbus

www.columbusfoodwine.com

July 27: Dayton Burger Fest

www.yellowcabtavern.com/event-tickets

July 27-28: Cincy Soul: The Black Taste Food Fest, Cincinnati

https://www.cincysoulblacktaste.com

Aug. 3: Bacon Fest, Kettering

https://dineoutdayton.com/events

Aug. 3-4: Fulton Farms Sweetcorn Festival, Troy

https://fultonfarmsohio.com/events

Aug. 2-3: Lebanon Blues Festival, Lebanon

https://lebanonbluesfestival.com

Aug. 2-4: Dublin Irish Festival, Dublin

https://dublinirishfestival.org

Aug. 3: Down A River, Down A Beer, Piqua

www.downariverdownabeer.com

Aug. 3: Small Farm & Food Fest, Dayton

metroparks.org/small-farm-food-fest/

July 26-28: Columbus African Festival, Columbus

https://ghanafestohio.org

Aug, 8-10: Tomato Festival, Columbus

https://www.reytomatofest.com

Aug. 9-11: Germanfest Picnic, Dayton

https://germanfestdayton.com

Aug. 10: Art on the Lawn, Yellow Springs

www.facebook.com/ArtOnTheLawnYellowSprings

Aug. 10: Dayton BBQ Fest

https://www.yellowcabtavern.com/event-tickets

Aug. 10-11: Festival Latino, Columbus

www.festivallatino.net

Aug. 11: Art on the Commons, Kettering

www.playkettering.org/art-programs-events/art-on-the-commons

Aug. 16-17 North Market Ohio Wine Festival, Columbus

https://northmarket.org/events/wine-fest-at-north-market-bridge-park-2024

Aug. 17: Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition, Springfield

https://springfieldfoodtruck.com

Aug. 17: The Great American Beer Tasting, Dayton

www.milb.com/dayton/events/greatamericanbeertasting

Aug. 17: Columbus Food Truck Festival

https://columbusfoodtruckfest.com

Aug. 17-18: Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival, Fairborn

www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org

Aug. 17-18: Dayton African American Cultural Festival, Dayton

www.daacf.com

Aug. 23-24: Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival, Clifton

https://villageofclifton.com/festival-information

Aug. 23-25: Germania Society Oktoberfest, Cincinnati

https://germaniasociety.com/oktoberfest

Aug. 23-25: The Lebanese Festival, Dayton

www.thelebanesefestival.com

Aug. 24: Taco & Nacho Fest, Dayton

https://dineoutdayton.com/events

Aug. 24: ArtFest on Main, Springboro

www.artfestonmain.com

Aug. 24: HAMILPALOOZA, Hamilton

www.hamilton-ohio.com/hamilpalooza

Aug. 24: ARTFest on Main, Springboro

www.artfestonmain.com

Aug. 24-25: Columbus Fiery Foods Festival, Columbus

https://columbusfieryfoods.com

Aug. 24-25: Weekend of Fire, Fairfield

https://junglejims.com/calendar

Aug. 3-Sept. 2: Columbus Greek Festival

https://columbusgreekfestival.com

