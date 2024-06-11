Newsletter: What a one-time state spending bill means for your community and business

What’s known as the “One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund” — sometimes called “OTSCIF,” but we’re definitely not going to call it that — is proposing millions for local projects around Ohio.

An Ohio Senate proposal was unveiled Monday. The one-time fund is made up of surplus tax revenue, created in part because Ohio, like all states, received billions in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Ohio lawmakers propose $89.8M in local projects in $700M spending bill

The Ohio Senate plan proposes $89.8 million of investments in Southwest Ohio, statehouse Reporter Avery Kreemer tells us.

By the numbers: Those projects include $27.5 million toward upgrades at Mason’s Western and Southern Open professional tennis tournament; $8.5 million for an interchange outside of Liberty Twp. in Butler County; $2 million to restore the historic Wright Brothers factory in Dayton; and $4 million to create a new sports wellness complex in Springfield.

The Greene Town Center gets extension to respond to foreclosure lawsuit

What happened: The Greene Town Center has been granted an extension to respond to a foreclosure complaint filed May 10 by Wells Fargo Bank.

Why it matters: Wells Fargo claimed the popular Beavercreek outdoor mall, office and apartment center owes the bank tens of millions of dollars in loan payments.

Read some of our recent stories on this:

Industry source: No, The Greene is not going to close.

The Greene responds to the lawsuit.

Who does business at The Greene?

Pickleball and fire pits: Plans for hotel near Austin Landing take shape

Montgomery County’s newest hotel is being raised just west of the bustling Austin Boulevard interchange, reporter Eric Schwartzberg tells us.

What happening: The 111-suite, 90,000-square-foot Residence Inn by Marriott has a construction cost of $12.1 million, according to permit records with the city of Miamisburg. The city approved plans there in late 2021. Construction began in spring 2023 and is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter this year.

What’s ahead: The new hotel’s amenities are geared toward business people and families, according to Danny Nagar, president of Mason-based Century Hotel Group.

Libra Industries to expand, add jobs in Dayton’s McCook Field neighborhood

Libra Industries, which merged with Gem City Engineering nearly five years ago, plans to invest more than $2.1 million into its facility at 401 Leo St., according to a new development agreement between the company and the city of Dayton, city hall reporter Cory Frolik tells us.

New jobs: The agreement says the project and funds will help Libra Industries retain 115 jobs and create 31 new ones by the end of 2027.

The improvements to the facility have to be completed by the end of next year.

Developer plans giant building in Trotwood industrial park

A developer wants to build an approximately 230,000-square-foot industrial building — larger than the average Walmart — in a growing Trotwood industrial park near the intersection of Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road in Trotwood, we learn in a new story from Aimee Hancock.

Trotwood plans: City council is set to vote later this month on a plan allowing Ferguson Construction to build an approximately 230,000-square-foot industrial building on a 31.34-acre site at 6206 Wolf Creek Pike on behalf of developer Gated Properties Global.

No user named: The building will have 216,000 square feet of space for industrial manufacturing and 15,000 square feet of office space. No end-user has been identified yet.

