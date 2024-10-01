Newsletter: Why a Kettering plant may have a new lease on life

At a time when Delphi had about 15,000 Dayton-area employees, it was a Delphi plant.

When that iteration of Delphi went to the great beyond, it was replaced by another auto parts manufacturer, Tenneco Inc., who found a comfortable home there.

Then, in late 2021, Tenneco revealed plans to move that part of its business to Mexico, an economic blow to the city and a region that still prided itself for its manufacturing strength.

Now, new possibilities for the site await. Maybe.

Business announces $55.2M Kettering jobs plan for EV batteries

Credit: NYT

What’s happening: A Kettering business has been awarded $55.2 million from the federal government to make EV batteries, creating 120 jobs, the company, Li Industries, Inc., said.

The (non-)confirmation: Dean Miller, executive with developer Industrial Commercial Properties, which owns the plant, declined to say Monday whether Li (or any other company) has plans for the Kettering site.

“With any tenant discussion you really can’t comment on it until it gets down the road a little bit,” Miller said.

Yes, but: ICP earlier this year said it was making a multimillion-dollar investment there to update it for future use.

Read the story.

What should be done with U.S. 35?

Credit: Jim Noelker

Is the way U.S. 35 configured, especially west of Dayton, a benefit? Or a barrier?

The question: Dayton wants to study 35 corridor between Steve Whalen Boulevard in East Dayton to South Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. This stretch is about 5.2 miles long.

The quote: Brian Martin, executive director of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, said he expects a push to modernize 35.

“I think improvements will continue on to the west in the future, and I look forward to being a part of that,” Martin said while speaking at a ribbon-cutting for the new 35-Woodman Drive interchange.

Read the story.

Cleveland-Cliffs may ‘go forward’ with investment at Middletown Works

Credit: Jim Noelker

According to Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Cleveland-Cliffs’ planned investment in the Middletown Works — formerly of Armco, formerly of AK Steel — may well be a go.

Or at least, he sounds confident it should be, given what the company has invested there.

Market moves: That is “good for this facility,” Husted said. “Anytime you invest in a facility and you invest millions or billions over time, that means it’s secure. When you have the latest machinery and equipment that means you’re making a product that the market wants. When you invest in it you can’t move a steel mill, move hundreds of millions of dollars in investments very easily.”

Read the story.

If legal pieces fall in place, $150M in Dayton-area refunds possible

Electric “stability” charges in Ohio have been the focus of legal and regulatory debate, to put it mildly. It’s no different in Dayton.

The legal contest: AES Ohio has appealed to the courts to contest a requirement from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to accept regulatory language making a rate “stabilization” charge refundable to the extent permitted by law.

The stakes: Some $150 million in potential local refunds to some 500,000 AES Ohio customers are at stake, according to the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.

Read the story.

Truck producer Navistar announces new name

Credit: NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP

Confession time: It had been a while since I had thought about Navistar when this announcement popped up last week: Navistar is no longer Navistar. Or it won’t be as of Oct. 1.

What’s in a name? Navistar Inc. announced its plan to rebrand and change its name to International Motors LLC — or simply “International” — effective Oct. 1. The company also debuted a new logo.

Read the story.

