Newsletter: Why companies on the “edge” pursue Montgomery County grants

For all of us, it’s a chance to see what companies large and small want to do, to put our thumbs on the pulse of the local economy.

The businesses seeking the grants run the gamut, from machine shops that need new roofs and plumbing systems to Chinese auto glass manufacturers looking at empty General Motors plants that become the subject of Academy Award-winning documentaries.

Unnamed manufacturer looks to invest $11M, create 70 jobs in Brookville or Union

Ten companies seek Montgomery County grants for business expansions or moves, including an anonymous manufacturer looking to create up to 70 jobs in Brookville or Union, the county said this week.

Among them: An unnamed custom weld and fabrication manufacturing company has applied for $250,000 in county ED/GE funds to locate operations in one of the two jurisdictions, Brookville or Union.

Other projects: Sierra Nevada Corp. in Dayton seeks $1 million for its third and fourth hangars; Miami Township seeks $390,000 for Accelevation, in a project that would consolidate three facilities into a single site at the First Flight Commerce Center, and more.

What drives Ohio’s biggest credit union?

Customers and market opportunities seem to be top of mind for Tim Mislansky, Wright Patt Credit Union’s president and chief executive.

What they’re doing: WPCU remains anchored in Beavercreek but increasingly, Mislansky and his team have been searching out growing areas, especially in the Columbus region, for new member centers.

The credit union is also moving to assist businesses in underserved markets as well as legally licensed medical marijuana businesses.

What they’re saying: “There are only so many people in Dayton, Ohio. So as we looked at markets — and this started about 10 or 12 years ago — Columbus being the state capital, having the Ohio State University there, some really strong, stable employment bases ... there’s an opportunity for us again to bring Wright Patt Credit Union benefits to a larger percentage of the population,” Mislansky told me.

Making the hard decision to move on: Owners list Miamisburg brewery for sale

This news disappointed a lot of readers. Natalie Jones reported that Glenn and Ana Perrine have put the Lucky Star Brewery in Miamisburg up for sale.

More than beer: The brewery features a cantina with authentic Mexican-flavored dishes like chicharrones, pozole, tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, nachos and more.

What they’re saying: “We’re at that point in our life where we’ve done this for 10 years,” said Glenn Perrine. “My dad passed away a couple years ago. Her dad passed away just last year and we started thinking, how many more years do we have left to get out and do what we want to do?”

Five area furniture stores slated to close after owner seeks bankruptcy protection

When a story does well on the web, I pay attention. So do my colleagues. This next story attracted a few eyeballs.

So what happened? American Freight Furniture and Mattress, a furniture retailer with nearly 400 stores nationwide, is shutting them all down.

Why? This is the upshot of a restructuring agreement and a flight to bankruptcy protection by the company’s parent, Franchise Group, owner of American Freight and Buddy’s Home Furnishings.

Joby Aviation and Toyota: Partners in manufacturing

When Joby Aviation principals speak of Toyota these days, the tone is increasingly one of profound gratitude. It’s not hard to understand why.

A solid relationship: Toyota has agreed to invest half-a-billion-dollars into Joby, helping to make Joby’s balance sheet the healthiest in the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft industry.

What’s next: Didier Papadopoulos, president of aircraft original equipment manufacturing for Joby, said in a conference call with industry analysts that Toyota is helping the company refine its nascent manufacturing work — including its planned operation in Dayton.

