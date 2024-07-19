Newsletter: Why every business should care about affordable housing.

This hits home. A 2021 report by Bowen National Research found just 203 vacant apartments among the entire inventory of Montgomery County apartments at the time the report was compiled.

Port Authority, County Corp. partner w/ Dublin developer on Dayton housing

What’s happening: The Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority and non-profit County Corp. are assisting Dublin Capital Group’s nearly $16 million development of affordable apartments in West Dayton.

Why it matters: The need for affordable housing in Dayton has only grown, say those involved with the project.

“In our neighborhood, only one in 10 residents have housing they can afford, compared to four in 10 for the state, three in 10 for the county. There’s a need for 7,687 units in West Dayton,” Dublin Capital Group CEO Brian Coate told me.

Which area hospitals are best for you and your family?

It’s hospital-ranking time at U.S. News and World Report, and Samantha Wildow, who covers the business of health care for the Dayton Daily News, has the details.

The ranking: U.S. News evaluated more than 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. The goal of the annual ratings is to help patients find the best care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

Medical device company eyes expansion in Kettering’s Miami Valley Research Park

What’s happening: Resonetics at 2941 College Drive — set back a few hundred yards from the Woodman Drive-Research Boulevard intersection — wants to combine two properties to make one 7.75-acre lot “for future expansions,” Kettering records show.

The upshot: The land consolidation involves 1.61 acres at 2951 College next to the 6.1-acre Resonetics site. The move was approved by the Kettering Planning Commission Monday night.

Springboro records show city plans to buy much of Easton Farm

Reporter Nick Blizzard found that the city of Springboro is proposing to buy a majority of the 103-acre Easton Farm in a $7 million deal.

What’s happening: Springboro City Council Thursday was set to consider buying 60 acres of the 605 N. Main St. site where development has been a hotly debated issue for years.

Development opportunity? “The city has been approached by the representatives of the owners of the Easton Farm to purchase 60 acres of the property in between the existing homestead and the portion of the property that is proposed to be developed as commercial and multi-family,” a memo from Springboro’s city manager states.

Dollar General grocery planned for Austin Boulevard

Dollar General fans, a new story from Reporter Eric Schwartzberg deserves your attention.

What’s happening: Miami Twp. could get one of Dollar General’s DG Market stores just west of Interstate 75′s busy Austin Boulevard interchange.

Where?: Dollar General is looking to build the 10,640-square-foot business on a vacant, 1.2-acre site just north of a Speedway gas station, on the west side of Byers Road, north of Austin. The plan includes a building, 34 parking spaces and an access drive, according to documents submitted to the city.

